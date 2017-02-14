Game of Thrones live concert experience coming to Nationwide Arena

In this undated image released by HBO, Lena Headey appears in a scene from "Game of Thrones." (HBO via AP, File)
In this undated image released by HBO, Lena Headey appears in a scene from "Game of Thrones." (HBO via AP, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Game of Thrones fans will have a chance for a unique experience into the Seven Kingdoms, later this month at Nationwide Arena.

According to the arena’s website, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will use innovative music tour production and video technology that will recreate the various realms found throughout Westeros and Essos as well as showcase footage from the show in addition to all new imagery created exclusively for the tour.

The concert, scheduled for February 23 at 8pm, is composed by Ramin Djawadi, along with a full orchestra and choir, will take fans on a musical journey through the realm – from King’s Landing to Winterfell, along the northern stretches of the Kingsroad to The Wall and across the Narrow Sea to Braavos, Meereen and beyond.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at Nationwide Arena’s box officer, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

