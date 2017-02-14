Harmony Project releases new video to help let the love flow

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The Harmony Project hopes their new music video will go viral for a good cause.

They covered Let Your Love Flow by the Bellamy Brothers. The video features the all-volunteer choir and multiple cameos from different Columbus residents who take a turn singing the song.

They posted the video to YouTube Sunday. The video had just under 530 views Tuesday morning.

The Harmony Project website says the goal of their organization is to connect “people across social, cultural, and geographic divides through music and community service.”

The video is part of The Columbus Foundation’s Kindness Month campaign, which runs through the whole month of February. The campaign encourages everyone in the city to perform some act of kindness before the month is over. The video was one of The Harmony Project’s contributions.

To find out more, or to donate, visit their website here.

