Harrison Ford involved in potentially serious flying incident

ORANGE CO., CA (NBC News/WCMH) — Actor Harrison Ford may end up with his pilot’s license suspended after a potentially serious incident at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.

According to NBC News, the 74-year-old was landing his private, single-engine plane, but mistakenly aimed for a taxiway instead of a runway as instructed. In the process, his plane flew over the top of an American Airlines 737 with 116 people on board.

Air traffic control recordings captured Ford asking, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

The FFA told NBC News that air traffic controllers gave Ford the correct instructions and that he read them back correctly.

Ford is an experienced pilot, but he has been involved in several crashes and near-crashes while piloting, including crash-landings for a World War II-era plane in 2015 and a helicopter in 1999.

This latest incident has prompted an FAA investigation, which could result in the suspension of Ford’s license.

The American Airlines flight was able to safely depart for Dallas a few minutes after the incident.