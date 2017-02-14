‘Judy’s Law’ proposed to increase sentence for disfiguring someone

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – State Representative Jim Hughes, R-Upper Arlington, introduced legislation Tuesday that was inspired by a Gahanna woman who was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend.

House Bill 63 would allow judges to enhance sentences for defendants whose victims are permanently maimed or disfigured by adding a new sliding scale specification that would narrowly apply to felonious assault in the event that the victim has suffered serious physical harm.

The bill is named after Judy Malinowski, the Gahanna woman doused with gasoline and set on fire by her now ex-boyfriend. Malinowski is still fighting to stay alive after being horrifically burned a year and a half ago.

Judy’s Law would increase the maximum sentence for intentionally disfiguring someone by up to 20 years.

“Judy’s attacker gave her a life sentence and received only 11 years in prison. Her story makes it clear that there is a need for a change in Ohio law,” said Rep. Hughes.

Representative Hughes previously said the bill already has a lot of support, but said viewers can help push it through by reaching out to their elected official.

He’s hoping to get it passed this year.