Logan Cole returns to school for first time since shooting

Logan Cole (WDTN photo)
WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Logan Cole, the 16-year-old hospitalized after being shot at West Liberty-Salem High School, returned to class Monday morning. It was his first day back since being shot twice in the school bathroom on Jan. 20.

In a Facebook post, his mother, Julie, wrote, “I just dropped off at school the bravest kid I know. Logan Cole, you inspire me daily. You have taught me more in these last 3 weeks, than you will ever know. You have more faith, strength, confidence, love and forgiveness than men twice your age. I could not be prouder to be your mom. My prayers will be following you all morning. I love you.”

Last week, Cole attended West Liberty-Salem’s basketball game against rival Mechanicsburg. The Tigers basketball team surprised him with a handmade banner. A video of the surprise was posted on Facebook. More than 100,000 people have watched it, and more than 2,000 have shared it.

Cole spent weeks recovering at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus following the shooting. He returned home earlier this month.

17-year-old Ely Serna is the suspect in the West Liberty-Salem school shooting. He’s in custody at the Central Ohio Youth Center.

