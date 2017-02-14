Man accused of killing Ohio State student had extensive juvenile record

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Accused killer Brian Golsby has an extensive rap sheet that started before he was a teenager. NBC4 requested Franklin County Juvenile Court Judge Terri Jamison unseal his juvenile record. Those court documents show Golsby was involved in at least ten court cases, the first of which were before he was a teenager.

He was initially accused of being delinquent. His mother, Stephanie, said Golsby was missing curfew, skipping school, and disobeying her rules. At age 12, Golsby was caught stealing from a Schottenstein’s Store. Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says, “You come up with someone who couldn’t follow the law at an early age, that was a problem for the family….And certainly, it looked like someone that was heading for trouble.”

READ MORE: Suspect in murder of OSU student was known as a rule-breaker in juvenile detention

His run-ins with the law continued. Golsby later spent time at the Buckeye Ranch and in foster care. He was ordered to undergo evaluations during his youth.

By age 17, Golsby was accused of theft at least three times. Court documents show he was caught stealing from his Meijer and Kroger. Later that year, he was accused of receiving stolen property as well. O’Brien adds, “He had been before the court multiple times. He had been placed on probation multiple times. He had been placed on probation multiple times.”

Golsby now stands accused of killing, raping, robbing, and kidnapping Ohio State Student Reagan Tokes. He had been serving a six-year sentence for attempted rape and robbery, but was released in November 2016. Golsby was allowed to take a plea deal in the 2010 case and serve just six years instead of the possible 16. O’Brien says one victim was unwilling to testify in court so his team of prosecutors had to balance the need for public safety with the victim’s wishes.