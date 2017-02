ESPOO, Finland (WCMH ) — Remember the original Nokia cell phone that was nearly impossible to break or lose? It looks like it will be getting a re-release here soon.

According to the Independent, Nokia will be re-releasing the old 3310 at the Mobile World Congress later in February.

If you are really interested in getting your hands on one of the old school phones, you can still get a refurbished version on eBay for about $20.

The Independent reports the new ones will be about $62 upon release.