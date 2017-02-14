Officer returns to patrol duty 7 years after being shot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seven years after being shot, Columbus Police Officer Michael Shannon is putting his uniform back on as a patrol officer.

Tuesday afternoon, Officer Shannon reported to duty where a grand celebration awaited him.

Surrounded by fellow officers, Shannon walked into the CPD substation feeling back at home with the men and women he called family since joining the force in 2002.

“It goes without saying that they are my rocks. My officer family, as well as my family at home, helped me push through,” Shannon said.

“I’m excited because none of us really thought we would see this day. Seven years later… It’s a great thing,” said Shannon’s former partner, Officer Kelly Kasser.

Kasser spent several years as Shannon’s partner in the Hilltop neighborhood before Shannon was shot.

“When he got shot, it actually happened on special duty. We were working walkie crew that day, so we were on our bikes,” said Kasser.

On March 13, 2010, Shannon was working patrol at the Lake Eden apartment complex in west Columbus. He attempted to question George Martinez after he observed Martinez acting suspiciously in the parking lot.

Martinez led Shannon on a foot chase before firing his gun, striking Shannon in the leg.

Martinez was sentenced to 17 years in prison for shooting the officer.

“Not everybody gets to come back and there are a lot of people who have fatal injuries and don’t ever come back. So for them I’m here to come back and do my part,” said Shannon.