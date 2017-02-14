Police searching for Ohio man accused of raping 8-year-old

(David Kausky)
(David Kausky)

STEUBENVILLE, OH (WOWK) — The search for an accused child rapist from Steubenville has gone nationwide after David Kausky has still not been found since being indicted last week on his charges.

Kausky was expected in court for an arraignment on Tuesday morning but he never showed up.

Police have been actively searching for Kausky, and have received several tips that he might still be hiding in Jefferson County.

“There is at this point a nationwide warrant for him. Authorities, obviously, all over Jefferson County, Harrison County, surrounding counties are looking for him. I believe we have the picture of him up and if anyone has any information about him, we urge them to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s department or the Steubenville Police Department,” said Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin.

Kausky is accused of repeatedly raping an 8-year-old in Steubenville over a course of eight months.

If you know where he is you or you see him call the police or you can always call the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crimefighters Tipline at 1-800-223-0312.

All calls are kept confidential and you never have to leave your name.

