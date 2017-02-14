Police searching for suspect who choked, robbed victim at Miranova Place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say the victim suffered minor injuries after being choked by a leash while the suspect robbed him.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 5:50pm, Sunday, the 69-year-old victim was walking his inside a gated enclosure at 1 Miranova Place, when he took the leash off the dog and draped it over his neck.

Police say the suspect then entered the enclosure and began to choke the victim with the dog leash before knocking him to the ground and demanding property.

The suspect, described as a heavy set white male between 35-45 years old with brown hair, was seen in a newer model full-size red pick-up truck that was possibly a GMC or Chevy 4×4.

According to police, a second person, a black male, exited the passenger side of the truck during the robbery and could be seen walking eastbound on Mound Street.

Anyone with information on this robbery can call the Columbus Division of Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4588.