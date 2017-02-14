Search on for missing cruise ship passenger in Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — A search is under way in the Bahamas for a 24-year-old man who went overboard from a cruise ship.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it sent aircraft out to look for the missing passenger about 15 miles southwest of Abaco in the northern Bahamas. The man’s wife reported him missing when the Carnival Elation reached Nassau. The Coast Guard and Carnival Cruise Lines said that a check of closed circuit TV showed the man had gone overboard about six hours earlier.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched from the Clearwater USCG air station and an airplane was sent from Miami USCG air station.

The ship was on a five-day cruise of the Bahamas after departing its home port in Jacksonville, Florida.