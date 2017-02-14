Rachel Lindsay named ABC’s first black ‘Bachelorette’

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
This image provided by ABC shows Rachel Lindsay, who ABC named as its first black woman to be the “Bachelorette” for the 13th season of “The Bachelor” spinoff. The announcement came Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” (Mitch Haaseth/ABC via AP)
This image provided by ABC shows Rachel Lindsay, who ABC named as its first black woman to be the “Bachelorette” for the 13th season of “The Bachelor” spinoff. The announcement came Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” (Mitch Haaseth/ABC via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC has named a black woman as its “Bachelorette” for the first time in the show’s history.

Rachel Lindsay will lead the 13th season of “The Bachelor” spinoff. The announcement came Monday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The news is somewhat of a spoiler for fans of the ongoing season of “The Bachelor.” The 31-year-old attorney from Texas has yet to be eliminated from the dating show, where she is competing for the affections of Nick Viall. Nevertheless, Lindsay told Kimmel on Monday that she’s ready to find love and a husband. She also encouraged the audience to send any interested suitors to apply for the show.

“The Bachelorette” begins airing on ABC in May.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s