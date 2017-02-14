Suspect in murder of OSU student was known as a rule-breaker in juvenile detention

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Before the suspect in the murder of an OSU student spent six years in prison as an adult, he was incarcerated in the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility, where he was known as a rule-breaker who never seemed to learn from his mistakes.

Calin Hartley said he spent four and a half years with Golsby at the juvenile facility in the custody of the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Hartley says they were there from 2006 to 2010.

“He was always in trouble, always in solitary confinement,” Hartley said.

Golsby is accused of the kidnapping, rape and murder of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes. Tokes was last seen last Wednesday evening leaving a bar in the Short North where she worked as a waitress. Police say Golsby kidnapped Tokes on her way to her car, forced her to withdraw money at an ATM, raped her and shot her. They say he then dumped her body at the Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City.

Hartley says Golsby seemed friendly enough one-on-one as a teenager but says he was constantly breaking the rules.

“He had a boyfriend while we was in DYS and he was always getting into trouble for messing around because in there you can’t mess around without getting in trouble, and they was always getting in trouble,” Hartley said.

Hartley says he and Golsby were released from DYS on the same day in 2010. A few months later, Golsby was back in court charged with kidnapping, rape and robbery. He went back to prison for six years.

Hartley says he reconnected with Golsby last month when they discovered they were living just a few doors away from each other in Columbus.

Hartley says Golsby kept strange hours, “lurking around” the neighborhood in the middle of the night.

“Who does that?” Hartley asked. “Who’s out walking at 4:15 in the morning if you’re not working or whatever? I mean, come on now.”

Thinking back to their time together in the juvenile system, Hartley said Golsby seemed destined for a life as a career criminal.

“That’s all he knew,” Hartley said. “He don’t have a good support system. So he’s gonna get out and do whatever he needs to do to get in trouble so he can get back to where he knows he’s all right.”