Tips lead to Pataskala burglary suspect

PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) – Pataskala police say a man suspected of breaking into several cars and a home in the Pataskala area.

Pataskala police say an NBC4 viewer saw photos of the suspect on TV and tipped investigators off to his identity.

Police arrested 31-year-old Joseph L. Grutsch, 31, of Etna. A second suspect was also identified, but no charges have yet been filed against that person.

Police also recovered some property taken during the break-ins, including driver’s licenses and a social security card.