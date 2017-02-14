Toledo police searching for man who raped two Ohio teens

(Courtesy: Toledo Police Dept.)
(Courtesy: Toledo Police Dept.)

TOLEDO, OH (WCMH) — Police in Toledo, Ohio have released a composite sketch of a man they say raped two teenage girls.

Police say the first assault happened in an alley off Park Street by Lagrange. The second happened in an alley off of Hudson Street near Elm. Both locations are in Toledo.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male with blue eyes. He’s about 5’10” tall with a medium build and has a bushy ponytail that was sticking out of the bakc of a hat.

It’s unclear if he’s still in the Toledo area or in another part of Ohio.

If you know who this person might be, please call Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

