Two injured at stabbing at recovery community center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After meeting an armed robber outside a west Columbus community center, two people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night.

Detectives said a meeting was being held at Desert Island Club on Josephine Avenue at about 8pm Tuesday when a suspect broke into two cars in the area. The meeting let out and attendees found the suspect in the parking lot.

One person was stabbed and taken to Mt. Carmel West in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable condition. A second person with knife wounds was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are still looking for a suspect. Details on the victims have not been released.

The Desert Island Club is a community center for those recovering from addiction. A bulletin board outside the center had a sign showing a meeting titled “All I have is today” was scheduled to begin at 7pm.

