’50 Shades’ of embarrassed, women into S&M refuse doctor visits

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s no doubt the “50 Shades of Grey” phenomenon has taken the world by storm when it comes to spicing up bedroom behavior. The best-selling novel, made into a movie, quickly inspired a movement.

It empowered women to go from fizzle to sizzle. One woman told News Channel 8, “There should be no limits in the bedroom! If being tied up is what really is your fantasy, then be tied up.”

But, for some, confessing their conduct isn’t so simple. Many women who are so embarrassed by what turns them on, they’re turning away from their own health.

“When I was younger, I was more sexually free, but as I get older and I’ve had kids, and I’ve matured,” admitted one mother. “I think it’s harder because you don’t look at yourself the same way as you were younger.”

So, why is so difficult for some women to talk to their own doctors about what happens in the bedroom? It’s happening more and more, to the point where some women’s health is now at risk.

The sex lives of ladies seems to leave them speechless, and not in a good way. According to a new study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, the fetishes and fantasies for some females have them so embarrassed that what is happening behind closed doors, stays there.

The sex study shows that some women won’t go to the doctor, fearing what their physician might say. Patients say they don’t want to be judged.

“Well, sadomasochistic fantasies are the most common fantasies for women, but women are often embarrassed about having those fantasies,” Dr. Bonnie Saks told News Channel 8. For 36 years, Saks has helped both men and women, first as a Yale-educated gynecologist, then as a sex therapist.

“Doctors have pretty much, most doctors, sex therapists have pretty much heard it all,” she said with a smile.

When it comes to exploring the wild side of “50 Shades of Grey,” Saks admits many women are drawn to it.

“It’s popular,” she said. “Because it’s arousing for women.”

Some women from the study admit they refused doctor visits because of bruises or marks after they experimented with “50 Shades”-style sex. Others who practice bondage on a regular basis were embarrassed to keep going back to the doctor with injury after injury.

They fear the police getting involved.

One woman in the study nursed a broken ankle for weeks, fearing what her doctor would say.

Saks encourages women to speak up and speak often.

Chances are, Saks said, your physician is aware of more than you know.

“I know exactly when someone comes in and says I have a big secret, I can’t tell you about,” Dr. Saks smiled. “I know what it is.”

One mom said, “Hey, you don’t have to be ashamed, you don’t have to be embarrassed. It’s your sexuality. Go for it.”