Actor who took in elderly neighbor announced she has died after fight with Leukemia

CREDIT: Chris Salvatore, Facebook
CREDIT: Chris Salvatore, Facebook

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — A young actor who invited his elderly neighbor to move in with him shared some heartbreaking news on social media Wednesday.

Chris Salvatore and Norma Pattavina lived across the hall from one another for several years and became close friends.When Pattavina, 89, was diagnosed with leukemia, she didn’t have any family to turn to. Actor Salvatore, 26, said he wanted to step in.

Salvatore then invited her to move in with him when it became too expensive for her to pay for in-home healthcare.

Salvatore says his friend died Wednesday morning.

“Perhaps Norma’s lasting legacy is that her story helped the world to see the true meaning of love,” he wrote. “Norma reminded me that we all are created to love and all desire to be loved.”

