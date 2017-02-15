Blue Buffalo recalling cans of dog food due to possible aluminum presence

Courtesy Blue Buffalo
Courtesy Blue Buffalo

WILTON, CT (WFLA) – Blue Buffalo is voluntarily recalling cans of dog food, the company announced on their website on Monday.

A supplier notified the company of the possible presence of aluminum in a production run of cans.

The recall affects only Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight, Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables in a 12.5 ounce cans.  The cans have a UPC code of 8-40243-10017-0 and a best by date of August 3, 2019.

No other products are involved and the company has not received any reports of illness or injury as a result of the problem.

Cans be returned for a full refund at your local retailer.

For more information, dog owners can call 866-800-2917.

