Bodies found in Indiana confirmed to be two missing 13-year-old girls

DELPHI, IN (AP/WISH) — Investigators have confirmed that bodies found on Tuesday are Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

Investigators with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police confirmed the identities on Wednesday afternoon. The organizations are working the case as a double homicide. A suspect or suspects has not been named.

Autopsies occurred Wednesday morning in Terre Haute. Toxicology results could take four to six weeks for results.

More than 25 investigators are looking into the case of the two missing Carroll County teens. Officials say hundreds of tips have been submitted after they went missing Monday afternoon.

Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. authorities found two bodies near a northern Indiana creek during a search for the two missing 13-year-old girls.

The bodies were discovered along Deer Creek near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis and about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where the two girls were dropped off Monday to go hiking. They were reported missing hours later after they did not appear at a predetermined meeting place.

