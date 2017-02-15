Border patrol seizes drug catapult from US-Mexico border

Border Patrol agents in Douglas, Ariz. removed a catapult from the border fence, which was being used to hurl bundles of marijuana into the U.S. from Mexico (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
DOUGLAS, AZ (WCMH) – Border patrol agents in Arizona found a device on the southern border fence they believe was used to smuggle drugs.

They say the catapult was found attached the US-Mexico border fence in Douglas, Arizona. Agents believe it was used to hurl bundles of marijuana into the United States from Mexico.

When agents arrived at the fence, they noticed several people running away.

Douglas Station border patrol agents also found two bundles of marijuana that had been catapulted across the border.

Mexican authorities seized the dismantled catapult system. Border patrol agents seized more than 47 pounds of marijuana.

