Building evacuated in San Francisco due to loose 2,000-pound concrete slab

KRON Published: Updated:
Photo via KRON
Photo via KRON

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A building in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood has been evacuated due to a loose concrete slab on the 30th floor, according to firefighters.

The slab weighs about 2,000 pounds and may fall.

The concrete slab is on the 30th floor of a site at 41 Tehama St.

The project at 41 Tehama St. is a 37-story, 403-unit luxury residential tower near the Transbay Transit Center site. It began construction in 2015, according to a 2015 statement from development and construction management firm Lend Lease.

San Francisco Department of Emergency Management officials are warning people to avoid the area between Howard, Folsom, First and Second streets.

Officials say an interior crane is leaning against the inside of the building in San Francisco.

San Francisco police say they are “aggressively evacuating people” from buildings in jeopardy.

No injuries have been reported.

SF Building Danger

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s