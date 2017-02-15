Building evacuated in San Francisco due to loose 2,000-pound concrete slab

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A building in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood has been evacuated due to a loose concrete slab on the 30th floor, according to firefighters.

The slab weighs about 2,000 pounds and may fall.

The concrete slab is on the 30th floor of a site at 41 Tehama St.

The project at 41 Tehama St. is a 37-story, 403-unit luxury residential tower near the Transbay Transit Center site. It began construction in 2015, according to a 2015 statement from development and construction management firm Lend Lease.

San Francisco Department of Emergency Management officials are warning people to avoid the area between Howard, Folsom, First and Second streets.

Officials say an interior crane is leaning against the inside of the building in San Francisco.

San Francisco police say they are “aggressively evacuating people” from buildings in jeopardy.

No injuries have been reported.

