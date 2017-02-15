Columbus Fire trying to identify man who may have information about car fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Fire is trying to identify a man who they say may have information about a vehicle that was stolen and set on fire Jan. 22.

The fire department says a vehicle was stolen and driven to an address on East Livingston Avenue and set on fire that day.

Anyone with information that would help investigators identify or contact a man captured on surveillance video near the scene is encouraged to call the Columbus Fire & Explosives Investigations Unit at 614-645-3011.