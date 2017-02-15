Creek runs red after large dye spill

FORT MYERS, FL (WBBH) — A Florida waterway is running blood red after a dye spill by a hospital contractor.

“I’ve never seen the water look like this before,” said Nathan Dyke.

The creek at Manuels Branch is so tainted you can’t even see through it.

Dyke first noticed the scary sight Tuesday afternoon. He has lived in the area for over ten years and used to teach science at Fort Myers High.

“My first thought, my first feeling was, there was a chemical in the water,” Dyke said.

He said he was beyond concerned for the environment and for children at the school just steps away.

“I’m furious about it.”

Lee Memorial Hospital said NALCO Water Treatment Company was using red dye to check for leaks in their cooling towers. In the process, gallons of the dye were dumped into the drain pipe, making its way into the creek.

