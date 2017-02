DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — The Dublin Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old.

Police say Skyles Wayne, 17, was last seen around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

He is described as a black male, 5’10”, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Wayne or knows where he may be should call the Dublin Police Department at 614-889-1112 or call 911.