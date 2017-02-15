‘Emmaleigh’s Law’ proposed in WV could double child abuse penalties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Senate has introduced a bill that would double penalties for crimes relating to child abuse.

‘Emmaleigh’s Law’, also known as Senate Bill 288, would double penalties for crimes in the Mountain State relating to child abuse.
The list of crimes that will have penalites doubled if the crime is committed include:

  • Death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse
  • Child abuse resulting in injury; child abuse creating risk of injury
  • Female genital mutilation
  • Child neglect resulting in injury; child neglect creating risk of injury
  • Child neglect resulting in death
  • Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child; parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust allowing sexual abuse to be inflicted upon a child; displaying of sex organs by a parent, guardian, or custodian

To read the entire Senate Bill, the W.V. Senate has the introduced bill’s complete information here.

