For the first time, American Girl’s newest doll is a boy

MIDDLETON, WI (WCMH) — For the first time ever, the popular toy maker will be releasing a boy doll.

According to CNN, American Girl, known for its 18-inch female figurines, will be releasing its first male doll.

A spokesperson with the company said that a boy character has been a top request from fans for decades.

The newest doll will be named Logan Everett, and he plays drums for Tenney Grant, a girl trying to make it big in Nashville.

Logan will have several looks including one with a t-shirt that says “Play Loud” under an unbuttoned plaid shirt.

Logan will be on sale beginning Thursday, starting at about $115.