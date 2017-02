COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Chance the Rapper will be stopping at Nationwide Arena later this spring.

Chance the Rapper won three Grammy Awards, including the coveted best new artist trophy. He also beat Drake and West to win best rap album, becoming the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy.

He is scheduled to be at Nationwide Arena, Tuesday, May 16, at 8pm. Tickets for the concert run between $40-80 and are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com. He is also scheduled to be in Cleveland May 19.