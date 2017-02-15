Group pushing interstate connecting Toledo, Columbus

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
columbus-traffic-cars-generic

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – A transportation lobbyist says he hopes the Trump administration’s promise to invest billions on infrastructure could revive long dormant plans to build an interstate between Toledo and Columbus.

The Blade reports Tom Kovacik of the Transportation Advocacy Group of Northwest Ohio says a Toledo area government group has endorsed the idea of building what is known as the Interstate 73 project.

The project, however, lacks support from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning told the newspaper that the state’s major highway improvement plans are drawn up by a transportation advisory council and said if federal funds became available for I-73 construction, the money would be better spent helping Kentucky replace the obsolete Brent Spence Bridge that carries I-75 and I-71 over the Ohio River at Cincinnati.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s