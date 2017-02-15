Hilliard student with Down Syndrome gets special Valentine’s Day surprise

HILLIARD (WCMH) — Love was in the air at Hilliard Davidson High School on Valentine’s Day, thanks to one student with a kind heart.

Out of all the girls at Hilliard Davidson High School, Natalie Gehring never expected to be the center of a Valentine’s Day surprise.

In front of the entire school, senior David Hoyle asked Gehring to be his one and only Valentine.

“I thought it would be a special thing because she is always there for me and I wanted to be there for her,” said Hoyle.

“I am really happy because it was a nice surprise. He asked me to be his Valentine and I said, ‘Yes, Yes!’ said a happy Gehring.

David and Natalie have been friends since elementary school.

Natalie was born with Down Syndrome. but these two friends have quite a bond.

“David just messaged me on Twitter and asked me if I could talk to Natalie’s mom or her teacher and ask if Natalie could stay the whole lunch period,” said Natalie’s best friend Laura Sensenberner. “I was like, ‘Oh, he’s going to do something sweet.'”

“He is my favorite football player,” said Gehring. “He is a nice guy and I really like him.”

A special day filled with a rose, chocolates, a teddy bear and a Valentine that a thankful Natalie will never forget.

“It’s one of the best friendships I have in this school,” said Hoyle. “I am lucky to have her.”

