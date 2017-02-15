Kasich to visit Germany, England during European trip

FILE  In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, following a ceremony where President Barack Obama honored the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team, answers questions from reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington. In the weeks before President-elect Donald Trump's Jan. 20, 2017, inauguration, Kasich has emerged from a period of retreat after conceding his presidential ambitions for a second time. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich is headed to Europe for a series of economic development and policy discussions with corporate CEOs and world leaders.

The Republican governor leaves Thursday for stops in Germany and England.

Spokesman Jim Lynch says Kasich was invited to join a bipartisan congressional delegation led by Republican Sen. John McCain, the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman, at the Munich Security Conference.

Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are also expected to attend.

Kasich also plans business meetings in London seeking new development for Ohio in the fields of advanced manufacturing, energy, finance and automotive technology.

The trip continues a pattern of out-of-state travel by Kasich, a 2016 GOP presidential contender.

