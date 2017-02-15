Mike Ilitch quietly paid for Rosa Parks’ home in Detroit for over a decade

FILE- In a file photo from Nov. 14, 2014, Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch listens during a news conference in Detroit. Ilitch, the owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers, who founded the Little Caesars Pizza empire, has died. He was 87. Family spokesman Doug Kuiper says Ilitch died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at a hospital in Detroit. Ilitch and his wife opened their first Little Caesars restaurant in suburban Detroit in 1959, and the business eventually grew into the world's largest carry-out pizza chain. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
DETROIT (WCMH) — For more than a decade, Little Caesars founder and Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch quietly supported one of the most iconic figures in the civil rights movement.

Ilitch, who died last Friday, was known for the charitable work he did in the city of Detroit. According to CNN affiliate WXYZ, Ilitch paid for Rosa Parks’ rent for more than 10 years.

In an interview with Sports Business Daily, Judge Damon Keith describes how Ilitch called him in 1994 and offered to help Parks had been robbed and assaulted in her home in Detroit that year, at the age of 81. Judge Keith and developer Alfred Taubman helped find her a safer home.

Ilitch read an article in the paper about Keith and Taubman’s efforts and called the judge, offering to pay for Parks’ housing for as long as necessary. Parks died in 2005.

