Naked man enters women’s bedrooms at University of Dayton, police say

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Three female University of Dayton students say a naked man entered their bedrooms early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. a student who lives on Woodland Ave. reported a naked man entered her bedroom. She says when she confronted him he left the residence. The suspect entered through a window, according to an advisory from the university.

Later that morning around 4 a.m., another student who lives on Frericks Way said she woke up to a naked man in her bedroom. She said when she tried to leave the room the suspect tried to restrain her. She reported being able to get away from the suspect and locking herself in another room. According to the university advisory, the suspect was gone when police got there. It appears the suspect entered the residence through an unsecured window.

About 15 minutes later, a third student who lives on College Park woke up to a naked man in her bedroom. She says after yelling at him he left. The advisory says he entered through an unsecured door.

In all three instances, the suspect was described as a white male in his mid 20’s, approximately 5’10”, medium build, with brown curly hair.

University of Dayton police are collecting evidence at the scenes and are continuing to investigate these incidents.