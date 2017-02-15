COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2018 NCAA Women’s Final Four is being held in Columbus and on Wednesday, they released the official logo for the tournament.

The logo was released during the Greater Columbus Sports Commission’s Women’s Sports Report at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Ohio State will host the NCAA Women’s Final Four at Nationwide Arena on March 30 and April 1, 2018, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

“Columbus has had success hosting NCAA championship events over the years and we anticipate the teams, fans and the local community to have a great experience at the 2018 Women’s Final Four,” said Anucha Browne, NCAA vice president, women’s basketball championships. “We look forward to working with Ohio State, the Greater Columbus Sports Commission and Nationwide Arena in creating a memorable experience for all.”

According to the designer, Joe Bosack and Co., the purple, orange, blue and white 2018 Women’s Final Four logo was inspired by the diversity of Columbus — including athletes, artists, academics, entrepreneurs, and innovators — linked together as a community by the iconic arches across the streets of the Short North Arts District.

Tickets for the 2018 NCAA Women’s Final Four will go on-sale in the fall.