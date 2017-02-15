Ohio budget bill would require teachers to job shadow as part of license renewal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Buried more than 1,000 pages into the proposed Ohio 2018-2019 budget bill is a job-shadow requirement for teachers looking to renew their license.

The bill reads, “Beginning September 1, 2018, the state board of education’s rules for the renewal of educator licenses shall require each applicant for renewal of a license to complete an on-site work experience with a local business or chamber of commerce as a condition of renewal. Work experience obtained pursuant to this section shall count toward any required continuing education. Each local professional development committee established under section 3319.22 of the Revised Code shall work with its teachers to identify local work experience opportunities that meet the requirements of this section.”

The section appears in page 1056 of House Bill 49, the state’s proposed 2018-2019 fiscal year budget.

Some people took to Twitter with their thoughts on the proposal.

Hey Kasich I have an idea: how about local business peeps spend a week with a teacher…seriously, you might cry. https://t.co/USuIyow0v2 — Ben (@BenDarling_) February 14, 2017

Kasich should job shadow a teacher before making any decisions regarding education. Wonder if he knows the current renewal requirements.#smh — Amy Borton (@aborton153) February 14, 2017