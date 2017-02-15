One person in critical condition after officer-involved shooting on S Powell Avenue

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say they are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person in critical condition.

The call came in shortly before 11:30 pm Tuesday night on the 400 block of South Powell Avenue.

The victim was transported in critical condition. There is no information available at this time on if the victim was the officer or a civilian.

