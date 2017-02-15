Police investigate baby found in trash can in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, OH (WDTN) – Trotwood Police are investigating a baby found in a trash can on last week.

Trotwood Police tell WDTN the baby was born February 4 to a woman who told officers she did not know she was pregnant.

The woman told police the baby was stillborn. Police say a family member called them to report the death.The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office tells 2 NEWS an autopsy was performed on the infant February 6 and the cause of death is still pending.

A police report on the incident says the baby was found “discarded in a residential trash bin.”

Investigators are waiting to determine if they will charge the woman until the cause of death is known. The mother is listed as a suspect in this case.

