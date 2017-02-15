Prosecutor: GPS data places accused killer in Grove City park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Data from a GPS monitor placed on Brian Golsby after his release from prison places him at the park where the body of Ohio State student Reagan Tokes was found last week, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections confirmed Tuesday that Golsby had been fitted with a GPS tracker following his six-year prison term for robbery and rape. Spokesperson JoEllen Smith said:

I can confirm that he was on GPS monitoring which is not uncommon due to the fact that he did not have a permanent residence upon his release. DRC contracts with community providers for electronic monitoring and GPS services. The level of monitoring depends on the offender and circumstances for which the service is requested. DRC is not providing specifics relative to this case due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

New public records reveal how accused killer Brian Golsby behaved during a previous prison sentence. He was imprisoned from 2010-2016 are pleading guilty to robbery and attempted rape. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Golsby’s inmate conduct file was obtained through a public records request from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Those documents reveal Golsby was cited 45 times during his time behind bars.

Six citations involved fights. Golsby attacked an inmate after that inmate made fun of him for having a caucasian wife and mixed race children. Golsby also sustained face and head injuries from another fight.

There were three instances of Golsby defying female correction officers. In each case, the citation accuses him of using expletives related to their gender before refusing orders.

Golsby was twice caught possessing illegal or misusing personal prescription drugs. He was cited for stealing twice. One citation reveals he hid a loaf of bread in his pants one time. He stole ground beef in another incident according to his conduct file.

Golsby spent time in five different correctional facilities during his sentence.