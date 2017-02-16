AT&T opens unlimited data to all customers

NEW YORK (WCMH) – AT&T is opening access to its unlimited plans just days after Verizon announced the return of unlimited data.

Starting Friday, AT&T will launch its new unlimited data plan.

The new AT&T Unlimited Plan will include unlimited talk, text and data on 4 lines for $180. Business customers can also take advantage of their additional corporate discount.

AT&T previously offered unlimited data plans only to those who purchased a TV subscription.

For a family of four, unlimited costs $180 at Verizon. To compare, Sprint just launched a new promotion for new customers that costs $90 a month for four lines, and T-Mobile, which includes taxes and fees in its total price, is $160. AT&T’s plan costs $180 for four lines after a $40 credit.

After 22gb of data usage, AT&T says it may slow speeds during high periods of network congestion.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)