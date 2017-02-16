AT&T opens unlimited data to all customers

FILE - This May 14, 2014 file photo shows an AT&T logo on a store in Dedham, Mass. On Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, several reports citing unnamed sources said the giant phone company is in advanced talks to buy Time Warner, owner of the Warner Bros. movie studio as well as HBO and CNN. AT&T is said to be offering $80 billion or more, a massive deal that would shake up the media landscape. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
NEW YORK (WCMH) – AT&T is opening access to its unlimited plans just days after Verizon announced the return of unlimited data.

Starting Friday, AT&T will launch its new unlimited data plan.

The new AT&T Unlimited Plan will include unlimited talk, text and data on 4 lines for $180. Business customers can also take advantage of their additional corporate discount.

AT&T previously offered unlimited data plans only to those who purchased a TV subscription.

For a family of four, unlimited costs $180 at Verizon. To compare, Sprint just launched a new promotion for new customers that costs $90 a month for four lines, and T-Mobile, which includes taxes and fees in its total price, is $160. AT&T’s plan costs $180 for four lines after a $40 credit.

After 22gb of data usage, AT&T says it may slow speeds during high periods of network congestion.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)

