Boil water alert issued for city of Athens; Ohio U. campus closed

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — A water main break has caused a boil alert for the city of Athens and Ohio University to close.

According to the city, a water main break on West State Street is affecting a majority of the cities running water and all areas west of U.S. 33 and north of the Hocking River will be out of water until further notice.

A boil order has been put in place for the city as a precautionary measure. Ohio University Athens Campus has been closed today because of the water main break.

The city of Athens released the following tips for a boil order:

-Bring water to a full boil, and boil for three minutes prior to use.

-Use only boiled water for drinking, preparing food or baby formula.

-To improve the flat taste of boiled water, keep cold in refrigerator.

-Put a cup over your faucets as a reminder to not use tap water – not even to brush your teeth!

-Instead of boiling water, you can disinfect water by adding one teaspoon unscented chlorine laundry bleach for every five gallons of water. Let stand 30 minutes before using.
-Be sure to use sanitized food grade containers for storing water.

-To disinfect water storage containers, pour a solution of one tablespoon of unscented chlorine bleach to a gallon of water into a container. Let the solution remain in the container for 10 minutes, then pour out the solution. Rinse with purified water.

-Dispose of ice cubes made when a boil order is in place.

-When washing dishes, make sure to sterilize dishes with a final dip in water that has one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. Disposable tableware is an option during a boil order.

-Water for bathing doesn’t need to be boiled. Supervise children to avoid water being ingested.

-Immuno-compromised persons such as those with cancer receiving chemotherapy, organ transplant recipients, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, elderly people, and infants may be more susceptible to infection by Crytosporidium and other microbial contaminants, and should be extra careful.

