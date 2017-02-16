Columbus Police identify officers who shot and killed stabbing suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified 2 officers who fired their weapons at a suspect during an incident on Feb. 14.

Officer Benjamin Leppla is an 11-year veteran and is assigned to Zone 3, Patrol Bureau. Detective Jean Byrne is a 22-year veteran and is assigned to Burglary, Property Crimes Bureau.

Police say Leppla and Byrne fired at 53-year-old Michael Lee Morris as he exited a residence at 401 S. Powell Ave and confronted officers with a knife. Morris allegedly attacked a man and a woman earlier in the evening, and police pursued him to the Powell Avenue location. Morris died from his injuries at Mount Carmel West Hospital.

No officers were injured.