Columbus Police investigate connection between murder suspect and recent assaults, robberies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After the arrest of Brian Golsby last week for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes, police revealed that Golsby had been wearing a GPS tracking device as part of his probation.

Investigators say the records tracking Golsby’s movements put him at the scene of Reagan Tokes’ murder in Grove City.

Now Columbus police are looking at those same GPS records in connection with a series of assaults and robberies on the southeast side of the city.

“Some of those were in the German Village area, some of those were near Nationwide Childrens’ Hospital and we’re working with other detectives to see if there are any other cases that might be similar in nature,” said Sgt. Rich Weiner.

Josie Merkel was one of the victims in German Village. She told police a man approached her while she was in her garage.

“He just started pounding on me and started beating my face,” Merkel told NBC 4 in January.

Merkel says she only got a real good look at her attacker’s eyes, but was able to describe him as 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 185 pounds. Merkel says when she saw Golsby’s picture, she felt strongly that he could have been the man who attacked her.

Sgt. Weiner says police understand that the victims want answers as soon as possible.

“They want to know because they want to put this behind them,” he said. “We get that. So we’re working very hard to try to figure out if we’re still looking for somebody or if Golsby is in fact connected to these.”