Dad says he ‘dropped’ infant son, didn’t intend to kill him

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
Tony Moreno demonstrates to the jury how he held his son Aaden on the railing of the Arrigoni Bridge in the final moments of Aaden's life, during Moreno's trial Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Middletown, Ct. Moreno's attorney Norman A. Pattis, left, questions Moreno who took the witness stand on Thursday morning in the fourth day of his murder trial at Middlesex Superior Court. Moreno is charged with murder and risk of injury to a child and is accused of throwing 7-month-old Aaden Moreno to his death from the Arrigoni Bridge on July 5, 2015. Moreno denies intentionally killing his son. (Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool)
Tony Moreno demonstrates to the jury how he held his son Aaden on the railing of the Arrigoni Bridge in the final moments of Aaden's life, during Moreno's trial Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Middletown, Ct. Moreno's attorney Norman A. Pattis, left, questions Moreno who took the witness stand on Thursday morning in the fourth day of his murder trial at Middlesex Superior Court. Moreno is charged with murder and risk of injury to a child and is accused of throwing 7-month-old Aaden Moreno to his death from the Arrigoni Bridge on July 5, 2015. Moreno denies intentionally killing his son. (Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man charged with killing his 7-month-old baby by throwing him off a bridge testified Thursday that he dropped the boy and did not intend to harm him.

Tony Moreno cried before the jury as he demonstrated with a doll how he was holding his son, Aaden, before the baby plunged off the 90-foot-high Arrigoni Bridge over the Connecticut River in July 2015. Moreno then jumped from the bridge himself, but survived. Two days later, Aaden’s body was found downstream from the bridge that connects Middletown and Portland.

“I dropped him,” the 23-year-old Moreno said in Middletown Superior Court while being questioned by his lawyer.

Moreno testified that he wanted to hurt the boy’s mother and that he planned to kill himself. He said he has suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts for years.

Defense lawyer Norman Pattis said the baby’s fatal fall was an accident. He raised the possibility that Aaden may have had a muscle disorder that caused sudden, jerking motions, possibly explaining how Moreno dropped the child.

Moreno has pleaded not guilty to murder and risk of injury to a minor.

The boy’s mother, Adrianne Oyola, 20, testified Wednesday that her relationship with Moreno took a turn when she refused his marriage proposal in June 2015. The two worked out a custody agreement for Aaden, and it was Moreno’s turn with his son the day Moreno had the child at the bridge.

Just days before, a judge denied a permanent restraining order against Moreno, after Oyola accused him of threatening and pushing her. A temporary restraining order had previously been in place.

Jurors also heard testimony Wednesday about Moreno’s confession to police. Text messages between Oyola and Moreno on the night Aaden plunged off the bridge were read aloud in court

“Where are you!” Oyola texted shortly before midnight. “Where’s Aaden?”

“He’s dead,” Moreno replied. “Soon I will be too.”

“You couldn’t kill your own son!” Oyola texted.

Her final texts included, “Please don’t hurt Aaden!!!” and “Please!!!!!!!!!”

Moreno testified that Aaden was still alive when he was texting with Oyola.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s