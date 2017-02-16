Florida sheriff’s office pokes fun at man trying to sell weed on Facebook

SARASOTA, FL (WCMH) — A drug dealer attracted the attention of some unwanted customers with his post on a Florida Facebook page.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a user named Julian Bradson’s post on a local marketplace page. He was advertising 15 separate strains of marijuana–or, as he put it, “top quality weeds.”

“Dear Julian,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Roll on down to the S.O. and we’ll supply the papers….. also known as arrest affidavits. Our detectives would LOVE to learn more about your supply.”

Bradson’s profile photo appears to show him holding several bags of marijuana.