Flu outbreak closes Madison Christian School another day

GROVEPORT, OH (WCMH) — The school was scheduled to open Friday, but the large amount of sick teachers has caused the building to be closed another day.

The school reported 46 students were absent or went home on Monday, Feb. 13, as well as six teachers. Ray Kochis, the head of school, said few more teachers came to school even though they didn’t feel well. The school decided to close Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as a result.

The school was expected to reopen Friday, Feb. 17, but there are too many teachers sick.

The school has about 545 students in preschool through 12th grade and approximately 70 faculty members.

In the meantime, the school buildings are undergoing a thorough cleaning.

