Hellooooo Spring!!! Get ready for a mild weekend (again).

Columbus (WCMH) – After a small little cool down back to reality, here comes Spring roaring back to our area.

So far in 2017 we have had 8 days with temperatures in the 60s



While this is quite uncommon, we could bring that number up to 12 by the end of the extended forecast. We should welcome in the Holiday weekend with 60s and keep them in the forecast until a stalled boundary brings clouds and rain next week.

The chart below shows our average temperature for each day this month compared to normal

Notice we started the month with a few days below normal, and then had several peaks above normal. The green area is the forecast for the next 7 days, with some of our warmest days of the month. Also, they don’t peak, they plateau this weekend into next week.

Normally when it is warm in the Winter, it is windy too, that does NOT appear to be the case this weekend

Bottom line: get ready for Spring!

Starting Friday morning when the temp gets to 41, we will not fall below our normal afternoon high temp (41-42 degrees) for the entire extended forecast, including at night. Saturday morning should start at that number (41) but after that even the nights will be warmer. Enjoy it, because March is known for having a random big snow from year to year 🙂

If you ever have questions about Spring, warm temps, cold temps, climatology, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com