Judge tells drug-addicted woman not to have more kids

ROCHESTER, NY (WCMH) — The mother was struggling with drug addiction and a judge placed her under a court order to avoid getting pregnant.

According to WHAM, the mother had already lost custody of her four children, due to neglect. Her most recent case concerned her infant son who was born addicted to drugs.

While some people are supporting the judge’s decision to prohibit the woman from getting pregnant until she gets straight, others are worried it sets a dangerous precedent.

“It’s not the business or right of business, and that’s what court is, is a branch of government to step in and tell somebody they cannot procreate cannot get pregnant again until certain conditions happen,” ACLU lawyer Scott Forsyth told WHAM.

A similar case in 2004 from another judge was overturned in a higher court, and the judge in this case doesn’t expect the woman to face jail time if she fails to comply.