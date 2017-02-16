Life Restart: Brian Reed finds his ‘Mojo’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Brian Reed had always worked in commercial real estate and construction. A food truck wasn’t even something he was familiar with before his life restart. But in 2003 after the death of his business partner, Brian found himself searching for his mojo.

“His death was a bit of a wakeup call to say the least, and I had to try to figure out what I wanted to do. I was at a crossroads”

Brian’s heart was no longer in the business. He had lost his passion for construction so he sold the company to an employee and started looking for his next career. Initially, Brian went back into commercial real estate but the timing was rough; it was just before the bottom fell out of the market in 2008

“So here I am trying to build a book of business l in the worst economy in the history of the industry. It just wasn’t working”

Brian kept trying but he found himself yearning for something new, and an opportunity to work for himself again.

“What can I find that maybe I can have that passion part with the small business experience that I have and create a win-win”

It was on the February 2010 cover of Restaurant News that Brian found that passion. An article about food trucks that put Brian back on track to find his calling in life.

“From that point on when I had kind of mentally made that acknowledgment. It was like everything was so positive for the truck, and just so negative for real estate ”

Brian launched the first Mojo Tago food truck and has never looked back. Since them the business has expanded to two trucks a mini Mojo for catering and a restaurant that Brian runs out of his prep kitchen.

Brian’s advice to other people looking for their mojo, “I really think if you find the passion part that the money will follow…you’re going to have ups and down you’re going to have bad days. if you’re doing something that you have a passion for it’s going to be a lot easier”