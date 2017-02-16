Man pleads not guilty in road-rage killing of 3-year-old boy

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
This undated photo released by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office shows Gary Eugene Holmes. (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This undated photo released by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office shows Gary Eugene Holmes. (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, AR (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting a 3-year-old boy in a road-rage incident in Little Rock has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

An attorney for Gary Eugene Holmes entered the plea Thursday. He’s accused of fatally shooting 3-year-old Acen King as the boy was riding in his grandmother’s car on Dec. 17.

Holmes’ attorney, Ron Davis, requested a mental evaluation for his client, and a May 15 hearing has been set to discuss the results.

Davis told reporters that Holmes does not admit any guilt in the case.

The boy’s grandmother told police she had stopped at a stop sign in the rain when a man honked his horn, then got out of his car and fired a gun, fatally striking Acen.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s