Man wanted for exposing himself to teens, women in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a man accused of exposing himself to teens or women on several different occasions in the Southfield area.

Rashad Barbour, 21, is wanted on 4 counts of public indecency.

In January, police say Barbour made small talk with a teen walking to school at Marion-Franklin and then exposed himself. In another January case, Barbour allegedly knocked on a woman’s door and asked to rake her leaves. She agreed and shut the door. Police say he knocked again, and then exposed himself.

Barbour allegedly has also gone to a home, asked the victim for a lighter, and exposed himself. Police say 2 of the 4 charges were enhanced because children were either present or were victims.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Benham in CPD’s Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-2438 or tbenham@columbuspolice.org.